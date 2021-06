Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 06:20 Hits: 5

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in the state of Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts after a building collapse near Miami left at least one dead and nearly 100 missing. "The President's action authorises the Department of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/joe-biden-miami-florida-emergency-building-collapse-death-15090122