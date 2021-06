Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 07:37 Hits: 7

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is no longer working towards a timelineĀ for the Singapore-Australia travel bubble, said SIA'sĀ regional vice-president for Australia and the south-west Pacific Louis Arul on Thursday (Jun 24), according to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald. Mr Arul was cited ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/singapore-airlines-air-travel-bubble-australia-timeline-15089526