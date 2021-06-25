Brian Williams roasts Matt Gaetz in hilarious comparison

Category: World Hits: 7
We all have to deal with them. Some member of our extended family, or a co-worker, or someone we at a store who is just so incredibly wrong that at a certain point you want to throw up your hands and say, “Really? Really?” Enter Matt Gaetz. After testimony yesterday, Gaetz decided to go on the attack. Boy, did it go badly for him:
The response? Well, let’s say a retired general had a few choice words:
It was Brian Williams on MSNBC who took the information and finally went in for the kill.
Brian Williams: “To be fair, Gaetz—the same Matt Gaetz who faces sexual trafficking charges he denies—did also tweet today to Free Britney Spears, which kind of makes him a freedom fighter.”
Mic drop.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2036858