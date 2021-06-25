The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Giuliani suspended; infrastructure deal; pro-Trump network floats mass executions

In the news today: Trump fixer Rudy Giuliani's license to practice law in New York is suspended after a pattern of flagrant lying about supposed election "fraud" in and outside courtrooms. The White House and a group of 10 senators announced an agreement on "bipartisan" infrastructure funding—but both the details and the supposed bipartisanship that will allow it to pass remain sketchy. A prominent conservative "news" site responsible for pushing election hoaxes that helped lead to insurrection is now speculating on a need to execute "tens of thousands" of Americans who, they falsely contend, helped unfairly deny Donald Trump an election win.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended for lying to courts, public in claims of 2020 election 'fraud'

Biden announces skinny infrastructure deal struck with bipartisan Senate gang

Biden admin to evacuate 'a significant number' of Afghan allies and families ahead of withdrawal

OAN is ready for 'tens of thousands' of Americans to be executed in support of Trump's Big Lie

Former NRA president tricked into giving graduation speech to 3,044 chairs representing dead teens

From the community:

'Are you saying OAN is not a credible news source?' Arizona Senate President Karen Fann

