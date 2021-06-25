News Roundup: Giuliani suspended; infrastructure deal; pro-Trump network floats mass executions

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 9

In the news today: Trump fixer Rudy Giuliani's license to practice law in New York is suspended after a pattern of flagrant lying about supposed election "fraud" in and outside courtrooms. The White House and a group of 10 senators announced an agreement on "bipartisan" infrastructure funding—but both the details and the supposed bipartisanship that will allow it to pass remain sketchy. A prominent conservative "news" site responsible for pushing election hoaxes that helped lead to insurrection is now speculating on a need to execute "tens of thousands" of Americans who, they falsely contend, helped unfairly deny Donald Trump an election win.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended for lying to courts, public in claims of 2020 election 'fraud'

• Biden announces skinny infrastructure deal struck with bipartisan Senate gang

• Biden admin to evacuate 'a significant number' of Afghan allies and families ahead of withdrawal

• OAN is ready for 'tens of thousands' of Americans to be executed in support of Trump's Big Lie

• Former NRA president tricked into giving graduation speech to 3,044 chairs representing dead teens

From the community:

• 'Are you saying OAN is not a credible news source?' Arizona Senate President Karen Fann

