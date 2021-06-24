Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended for lying to courts, public in claims of 2020 election 'fraud'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 16:40 Hits: 4

Trump lawyer and Ukraine conspiracy peddler Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law in the state of New York: A state disciplinary group requested and was granted an immediate suspension of Giuliani's license for lying to courts during his attempts to overturn the U.S. presidential election on Trump's behalf.

The conclusions of the Attorney Grievance Committee are devastating:

"[W]e conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020. These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law ..."

The committee carefully documents just a few of Giuliani's individual false statements. He lied outright about absentee ballots in Pennsylvania. He lied to a Pennsylvania court about the contents of his own claim. He lied about dead people supposedly "voting," presenting "varying and wildly inconsistent numbers" of these supposed dead people. He similarly lied about Georgia election results, about underage voters in the state, illegal voting by felons, dead people again, about video evidence, and voting by Arizona "illegal aliens."

A common theme among Giuliani's false statements is that he made little apparent effort to make his lies consistent even between one telling and the next, with the number of allegedly "fraudulent" votes fluctuating wildly and with evidence seldom more substantial than claiming he learned it from a "blogger" or other intermediary. His attempts to defend those false statements to the disciplinary committee come off nearly as ridiculous as the lies themselves.

In justifying Giuliani's immediate suspension pending further proceedings, the committee notes that Giuliani has continued to make similar false statements in public even during the proceedings, concluding "there is evidence of continuing misconduct, the underlying offense is incredibly serious, and the uncontroverted misconduct in itself will likely result in substantial permanent sanctions at the conclusion of these disciplinary proceedings."

"The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated. This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden. The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society."

Nothing can stop Rudy Giuliani from attempting to undermine our democracy through the peddling of indefensible hoaxes. But at least in New York, he won't be able to claim he's doing so as a lawyer—and from the committee's conclusions, he won't be getting his license back soon, or likely ever.

