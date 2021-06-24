Rep. Matt Gaetz, embarrassed by a general’s testimony, makes it worse on Twitter

Category: World Hits: 3
On Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, under investigation for being a participant and funder of a sex crimes ring, somehow further embarrassed himself and the Republican Party when he attempted to grandstand on the idea that military cadets at military universities might become infected with uncomfortable knowledge by critical race theory. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley was given a chance to respond to this piece of hooey and the results exposed America to more uncomfortable knowledge about Matt Gaetz and how pathetic and ill-equipped he is to be allowed any forms of power.
Gaetz took his hurt feelings and ran to Twitter, writing “With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won.” Oh my. I’m not a big fan of America’s history of foreign policy but connecting Gen. Milley’s belief that an educated military makes for a more educated military isn’t the critique Matt Gaetz thinks it is. The responses to Gaetz’s continued humiliation were fast, fun, and furious.*
*Not a tie-in to the upcoming Fast and Furious F9 movie.
First the reminder clip of Gen. Mark Milley schooling the possible future inmate Gaetz on education and how education works as a thing.
Then, retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling decided to add a little information to accused sex trafficker Gaetz’s education fund.
Former Republican Representative from Virginia, and retired Air Force officer, had this to say.
And the wife of a decorated retired United States Army lieutenant colonel decided to add a question and also a piece of important information for Gaetz’s edification.
A reminder of the kind of war theatrics Matt Gaetz has participated in.
And an important observation.
Our own Carolyn Fiddler has Gaetz’s number.
But finally, and in all seriousness.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2036868