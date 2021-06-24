Rep. Matt Gaetz, embarrassed by a general’s testimony, makes it worse on Twitter

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 18:30 Hits: 3

On Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, under investigation for being a participant and funder of a sex crimes ring, somehow further embarrassed himself and the Republican Party when he attempted to grandstand on the idea that military cadets at military universities might become infected with uncomfortable knowledge by critical race theory. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley was given a chance to respond to this piece of hooey and the results exposed America to more uncomfortable knowledge about Matt Gaetz and how pathetic and ill-equipped he is to be allowed any forms of power.

Gaetz took his hurt feelings and ran to Twitter, writing “With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won.” Oh my. I’m not a big fan of America’s history of foreign policy but connecting Gen. Milley’s belief that an educated military makes for a more educated military isn’t the critique Matt Gaetz thinks it is. The responses to Gaetz’s continued humiliation were fast, fun, and furious.*

*Not a tie-in to the upcoming Fast and Furious F9 movie.

First the reminder clip of Gen. Mark Milley schooling the possible future inmate Gaetz on education and how education works as a thing.

Then, retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling decided to add a little information to accused sex trafficker Gaetz’s education fund.

Hey, @mattgaetz, see those stripes on Gen Milley’s right sleeve? Each one represents 6 months in combat. SecDef Austin has more, but they aren’t on his suit. You really want to do this? https://t.co/vwiSfm1aNc June 23, 2021

Former Republican Representative from Virginia, and retired Air Force officer, had this to say.

Each stripe on Matt Gaetz’s shirts represents 6 Venmo transactions. https://t.co/LnpenN38K3 June 24, 2021

And the wife of a decorated retired United States Army lieutenant colonel decided to add a question and also a piece of important information for Gaetz’s edification.

When did you serve, Congressman? Underage girls aren’t allowed in the barracks, FYI. June 23, 2021

A reminder of the kind of war theatrics Matt Gaetz has participated in.

Thank you @mattgaetz@RepMattGaetz for your years of service in the military and for fighting for freedom around the world. No one better to speak to the General's comments than a fellow soldier who's been on the battlefield and risked his life for the country he loves. pic.twitter.com/afemWdK67k June 23, 2021

Hopefully Matt is wearing stripes of a different sort soon. Or solids...doesn't matter. June 23, 2021

And an important observation.

For guys who hate education, Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz sure do spend a lot of time getting schooled. June 24, 2021

Our own Carolyn Fiddler has Gaetz’s number.

Republican-on-Republican violence, you hate to see it pic.twitter.com/ICro7Az9Ka June 24, 2021

But finally, and in all seriousness.

It will never not be obscene to watch Matt Gaetz sitting in a Congressional Committee questioning people who are all better humans than he is. June 23, 2021

