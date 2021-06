Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 14:02 Hits: 2

Georgia’s Irwin Detention Center, where immigrant women were subjected to forced sterilization, is finally closing down. Now, ICE is moving detained immigrants to a private prison with a record of human rights abuses.

