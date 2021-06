Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 08:32 Hits: 9

An Australian court has ordered the extradition of woman accused of seven kidnappings during Chilean military dictator Pinochet's regime. She has been ordered to pay Chile's court costs and surrender.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-approves-woman-s-chile-extradition-on-pinochet-era-charges/a-58025583?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf