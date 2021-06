Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 08:57 Hits: 8

The green Susa Valley in northern Italy has shown perhaps the longest opposition to EU infrastructure plans. DW's Sergio Matalucci takes a look at what's behind the spat between locals and the central government.

