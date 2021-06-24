The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France, UK and US accuse Russian mercenaries of human rights violations in CAR

France, UK and US accuse Russian mercenaries of human rights violations in CAR The United States, Britain and France accused Russian mercenaries on Wednesday of operating alongside Central African Republic forces and committing human rights violations against civilians and obstructing U.N. peacekeeping – charges immediately denied by Russia which denounced the Western nations for engaging in an “anti-Russia political hit job.”

