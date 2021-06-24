France, UK and US accuse Russian mercenaries of human rights violations in CAR

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 07:48 Hits: 11

The United States, Britain and France accused Russian mercenaries on Wednesday of operating alongside Central African Republic forces and committing human rights violations against civilians and obstructing U.N. peacekeeping – charges immediately denied by Russia which denounced the Western nations for engaging in an “anti-Russia political hit job.”

