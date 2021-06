Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 07:29 Hits: 10

In its final edition, the newspaper said it was a "victim of tyranny." The publication's 1 million copies were sold out before noon.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-hundreds-line-up-for-last-apple-daily-edition/a-58025675?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf