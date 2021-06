Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:29 Hits: 9

Spain claimed the biggest win of the tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia in their final European Championship Group E match on Wednesday to finish second in the group and set up a last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210623-euro-2021-spain-crush-slovakia-sweden-inch-past-poland