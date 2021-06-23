The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Possible retrial of high-profile murder case reopens old wounds in France

Possible retrial of high-profile murder case reopens old wounds in France A request for a retrial will be filed Thursday by the lawyers of a Moroccan-born gardener who was convicted for the 1991 murder of his wealthy boss in a case that shook France and resurfaced uncomfortable questions on justice, race and anti-immigrant bias. The Omar Raddad case has haunted the country's collective unconscious for 30 years despite a presidential pardon a quarter-century ago.

