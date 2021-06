Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:21 Hits: 9

VALLETTA (Reuters) -Malta has been put on a grey list by the world's money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog (FATF), Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday, in a move which could seriously damage the island's economy. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/24/malta-says-it-has-been-greylisted-by-financial-crimes-watchdog