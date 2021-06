Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 16:20 Hits: 8

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama drew comparisons on Wednesday (Jun 23)between attempts by his country and North Macedonia to join the European Union and the absurdist play Waiting for Godot.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/albanian-pm-compares-eu-entry-and-waiting-for-godot-15076796