Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 15:18 Hits: 8

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday that her department will investigate the Indigenous boarding schools it used to operate, fueled by the recent discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a similar boarding school in Canada.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0623/US-to-review-Indigenous-boarding-schools-to-atone-for-past-wrongs?icid=rss