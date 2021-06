Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 17:09 Hits: 8

Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s only pro-democracy news outlet with a print circulation, has announced it will close as China continues to suppress dissent in the city. The paper’s closure may herald the end of Hong Kong’s press freedom, observers say.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0623/Pro-democracy-Apple-Daily-closes-amid-crackdown-in-Hong-Kong?icid=rss