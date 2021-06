Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 10:44 Hits: 5

Traditionally, the US has favored a largely unstructured internet in order to promote the free flow of ideas and information. But US enthusiasm for such an internet is waning as foes exploit this openness to undermine its democracy and steal intellectual property important to the functioning and comparative advantage of its economy.

