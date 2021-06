Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 12:55 Hits: 4

For better or worse, China and its economic policies now play a decisive role in the global economy, giving everyone an interest in its efforts to increase its own domestic consumption spending. But for China to reach its current growth targets, it will need to change its approach to the world.

