MOSCOW: Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday (Jun 22) thanked Russia, a major weapons supplier to the troubled Southeast Asian country, for strengthening the army which seized power in a coup earlier this year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi ...

