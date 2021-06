Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 08:17 Hits: 8

ALOR STAR: Two babies escaped unhurt while their mothers and three Health Ministry employees were lightly injured after the ambulance they were in collided with a car at Kulim Hi-Tech Park here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/23/two-babies-unscathed-mums-slightly-hurt-in-car-ambulance-collision