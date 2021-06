Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 04:52 Hits: 8

It's been five years since the UK voted to leave the EU. The vote appalled those who saw it as economic self-sabotage. But those in favor of leaving were not swayed by economic arguments — and likely still aren't today.

