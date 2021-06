Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 00:58 Hits: 9

US law enforcement seized the websites of two Iranian state-controlled news groups, Press TV and Al-Alam, and of the Al-Masirah TV channel of Yemen's Huthis, statements posted on the websites showed Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210623-us-blocks-websites-linked-to-iranian-government