Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 06:53 Hits: 10

ALOR STAR: A police inspector and two lance corporals have been remanded for five days for allegedly soliciting bribes from a suspect in a drug case. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/23/three-cops-remanded-for-five-days-over-alleged-bribery-in-drug-case