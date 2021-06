Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 07:26 Hits: 8

SHAH ALAM (Bernama): The Special Covid-19 vaccination programme for Malaysian sailors and port workers in the Klang Valley will begin this Friday (June 25). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/23/covid-19-vaccination-programme-for-sailors-port-workers-begins-friday-june-25