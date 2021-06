Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 04:10 Hits: 9

LONDON: Five years on from Britain's shock decision to quit the European Union, the wounds opened by Brexit have yet to heal, and analysts say its far-reaching changes are only just beginning. The coronavirus pandemic has masked the economic dislocation caused by the referendum verdict, which ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brexit-five-years-on-covid-19-pandemic-hit-uk-15072978