News Roundup: Senate dithers; ICE knowingly spread COVID; far-right insurrection just beginning

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 03:02 Hits: 8

In the news today: In the wake of a violent insurrection, the Senate continues to be a cesspit of self-important dithering that treats each of the nation's most urgent crises as little more than background scenery for their latest monologues. The nation's top immigration agency continues to prove itself little more than an employment agency for sociopaths. A plot by neo-Nazis to start a civil war by killing other far-right activists may have been thwarted by federal law enforcement but, as the far-right adaptation of new tactics directly targeting legislative buildings and lawmakers themselves continues to expand, more violence is assuredly in the works. You might want to go look at pictures of puppies or something after this; it's been a long day.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• All of the details emerging on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are bad. It's time to move on

• An incoherent Sinema defends her unprincipled decision to let Mitch McConnell rule the nation

• Testimonials reveal Biden administration still has more work to do to protect unaccompanied children

• Internal emails continue to confirm that ICE knowingly helped spread COVID-19 abroad

• Newly released records show just how many Secret Service agents contracted COVID-19 under Trump

• Insurrectionists are not ‘regular Americans,’ as 2020 plot to attack Richmond rally suggests

From the community:

• Here is how we show Native communities that we are here for them (not just when we need their vote)

• Tennessee School Board Member To Parent: "You Hate White Men, White Little Boys, and Christians"

