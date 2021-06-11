Our House Is on Fire : Activists Urge G7 to Immediately Address Climate, Vaccine Apartheid Poverty

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 12:11 Hits: 0

As world leaders gather for the first in-person G7 summit in two years, talks are set to focus heavily on ending the pandemic and the climate crisis, and climate activists are calling on them for more immediate action. “It’s not just one crisis,” says Asad Rehman, executive director of War on Want and spokesperson for the COP26 Climate Coalition. “What we’ve seen is simply rich countries doing too little too late and not taking up their responsibility, and unfortunately this G7 has not changed that at all.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/11/g7_uk_summit_climate_justice