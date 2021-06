Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 19:36 Hits: 6

A bruising setback in local elections has highlighted Emmanuel Macron’s failure to turn his political party into a grassroots force and has whet the appetites of would-be challengers – though analysts caution against drawing lessons for next year’s presidential bout.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210622-lead-climber-macron-fails-to-haul-up-fledgling-party-in-french-regional-polls