The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Dhaya Maju gets ad interim injunction until July 26

Category: World Hits: 5

Dhaya Maju gets ad interim injunction until July 26 PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): Dhaya Maju LTAT Sdn Bhd on Tuesday (June 22) obtained an extension of the ad interim injunction to preserve the status quo of the case pending the full and final disposal of the company's appeal against the High Court's decision rejecting the injunction order sought against the government and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) on June 4. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/23/dhaya-maju-gets-ad-interim-injunction-until-july-26

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version