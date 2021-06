Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 16:46 Hits: 5

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The alleged leader of an Asian drug syndicate who has been compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is fighting extradition to Australia, saying would not get a fair trial there. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/23/alleged-asian-drug-syndicate-kingpin-fighting-extradition-to-australia