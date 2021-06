Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 17:57 Hits: 5

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is introducing a mandatory seven-day quarantine for all travellers from Britain in a bid to curb the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Read full story

