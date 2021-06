Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 19:34 Hits: 6

KITSHANGA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Dozens of militia fighters in the Democratic Republic of Congo have laid down their weapons and surrendered, the first to do so since President Felix Tshisekedi announced martial law to tackle worsening security in two eastern provinces. Read full story

