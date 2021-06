Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:53 Hits: 5

The number of people stopped from buying guns through the US background check system hit an all-time high of more than 300,000 last year amid a surge of firearm sales, according to new records obtained by the group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-background-checks-blocked-a-record-high-300-000-gun-sales-15068708