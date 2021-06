Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 16:10 Hits: 5

Google faces a fresh antitrust investigation from EU regulators regarding its practices in the digital ad sector. The investigation signals the commission’s efforts to rein in Google’s market power.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2021/0622/Is-Google-playing-fair-EU-investigates-tech-giant-s-practices?icid=rss