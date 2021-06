Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 16:53 Hits: 5

In a controversial effort to bolster Australia’s climate change response, the U.N. World Heritage Committee intends to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status. Australia, while acknowledging climate change, said the claim is overblown.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0622/Not-so-great-UNESCO-adds-Australia-s-reef-to-endangered-sites?icid=rss