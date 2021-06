Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:35 Hits: 5

There currently is no perfect solution for assessing the financial effects of physical climate change, but this should not be an excuse for inaction. Enhanced climate-risk analytics can provide a clearer idea of how bad – or expensive – global warming could become for businesses.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/enhancing-climate-risk-analytics-for-firms-and-investors-by-paul-munday-and-michael-wilkins-2021-06