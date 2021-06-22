Vaccine Hesitancy or Systemic Racism?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:54 Hits: 5

Minority communities and developing-country populations may approach health services cautiously – and with good reason, given the medical profession's history of inhumanity. But, by blaming low COVID-19 vaccination rates on vaccine hesitancy, the profession is effectively using this history to victimize the same communities again.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/no-vaccine-hesitancy-among-us-black-communities-and-africans-by-tian-johnson-et-al-2021-06