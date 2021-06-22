Republicans Won't Even Debate For the People Act as They Flood States with Voter Suppression Bills

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 12:14 Hits: 2

Senate Republicans are expected to use the filibuster to block debate on the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that would protect voting rights across the United States and improve ballot access. The Senate vote comes as Republican state lawmakers are passing sweeping measures to suppress the vote. According to the Voting Rights Lab, 18 states have enacted more than 30 laws to restrict voting since the November election. The For the People Act is “the most important voting rights bill since the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” says Mother Jones reporter Ari Berman. “It just goes to show you how afraid the Republican Party is of democracy that they won’t even debate legislation to make it easier to vote, let alone vote on the actual bill.”

