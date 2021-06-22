Western States Face Record Heat Historic Drought, But GOP Rejects Green Infrastructure Funding

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 12:30 Hits: 2

As lawmakers in Washington continue to negotiate over an infrastructure bill that Democrats say needs to include major new funding to address the climate crisis, much of the U.S. is experiencing record heat, with many western states seeing record temperatures, drought and water shortages. “The climate crisis is here now,” says climate and energy researcher Leah Stokes, an assistant professor of political science at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “The climate crisis is really happening right now, and every single year we delay on passing a climate bill, the worse the crisis gets.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/22/leah_stokes_climate_infrastructure_heat_wave