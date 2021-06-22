The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Uganda Adopts Measures To Contain COVID-19

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced a string of measures aimed at containing the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus as the country is experiencing a second wave.

The measures include banning public and private transportation in and across districts as only essential personnel is allowed to travel.

The president also ordered a 48 hours lockdown with most schools and trade centers close.

In the last 12 days alone, the country reported 15,800 cases and 190 deaths.

