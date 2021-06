Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 08:40 Hits: 9

Kim Yo Jong has suggested talks are not imminent between North Korea and the Joe Biden administration, despite recent optimism from Washington. She believes the US is seeking to "comfort itself" over the idea.

