Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 02:24 Hits: 8

The Great Barrier Reef should be added to a list of "in danger" World Heritage Sites a UN committee recommended on Tuesday, prompting an angry response from Australia which said it had been blindsided by the move and blamed political interference.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210622-un-committee-great-barrier-reef-should-be-added-to-in-danger-sites