The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Bitcoin crackdown sends graphics cards prices plummeting in China after Sichuan terminated mining operations

Category: World Hits: 1

Bitcoin crackdown sends graphics cards prices plummeting in China after Sichuan terminated mining operations Graphics cards from companies including Nvidia and Asus saw prices fall by as much as two-thirds on e-commerce platforms amid China’s sweeping Bitcoin crackdown. Sichuan, which relies heavily on renewable hydropower, has ordered cryptocurrency mining operations to close down, following Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/06/22/bitcoin-crackdown-sends-graphics-cards-prices-plummeting-in-china-after-sichuan-terminated-mining-operations

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version