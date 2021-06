Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 15:34 Hits: 0

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 is expected to pass 500,000 on Saturday as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the government's refusal to back social distancing measures.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-set-to-pass-half-a-million-covid-19-deaths-15048912