Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 18:25 Hits: 0

With marches, music and speeches, Americans on Saturday celebrated "Juneteenth", the newly declared national holiday that marks the end of slavery and which comes a year after George Floyd's murder sparked anti-racism protests.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-marks-slavery-s-end-on-new--juneteenth--national-holiday-15050236