The United States announced Saturday that 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses were on their way to Taiwan in a move likely to draw disapproval from Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-us-sends-2-5-million-vaccine-doses-to-taiwan-15049638