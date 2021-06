Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 10:02 Hits: 0

JERUSALEM: Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit the United Arab Emirates, in the first official ministerial visit since the two nations agreed to normalise ties, his office said on Monday (Jun 21). Israel and the UAE, along with Bahrain, normalised ties in September, and the Jewish ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-says-top-diplomat-lapid-to-visit-uae-in-first-official-15060418