Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 13:43 Hits: 0

The aviation industry on Monday demanded that Britain removes COVID testing and isolation requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from most countries, a step already being taken in the European Union to help tourism recover.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-covid-19-vaccination-travel-aviation-industry-demands-15061686