Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 16:19 Hits: 0

The EU on Monday (Jun 21) added eight officials from Myanmar's military and three firms linked to the military to its sanctions blacklist over the country's February coup and bloody repression of protests.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-slaps-fresh-sanctions-on-myanmar-government-15062006